US, EU expel scores of Russian diplomats

Sixteen European Union members, the United States, Canada, Ukraine, Norway and Australia are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in a coordinated response to the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain, the countries announced.

US President Donald Trump has ordered 60 Russians be expelled, a step taken by other British allies.

The US and all EU member states agreed that it is highly probable that the poisoning carried out in the British city of Salisbury was perpetrated by Russia. The countries have agreed to take action in solidarity with Britain.

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the response as the biggest collective expulsion of Russian diplomats in history.

More than 100 Russians had been expelled from 18 countries by the time May had spoken in parliament in London on Monday, the prime minister said. Britain itself expelled 23 diplomats.

"As a sovereign European democracy, the United Kingdom will stand shoulder to shoulder with the EU and with NATO to face down these threats together," she said.

Moscow's Foreign Ministry condemned the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from NATO and EU member states and reiterated Russia's denial that it had any involvement with a chemical weapon attack on British territory.

"This unfriendly act by this group of countries will not go without consequences. We will react," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The countries taking action included Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Croatia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland and Hungary, among others.

The US has ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave the country, as well as the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle. The Russians and their families have seven days to leave the United States, senior White House officials said.

The officials noted that 12 of the 60 Russians had been identified as Russian intelligence officers stationed at the United Nations in New York.

Germany said it would expel four Russian diplomats. France said it would expel four.

Italy, one of the EU countries on friendliest terms with Russia and whose response to the Skripal affair has thus far been very cautious, said it would be expelling two Russian diplomats.

Russia's neighbour Finland said it was to expel one Russian diplomat.

The Netherlands will expel two Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain, the Dutch government announced. Romania will also expel one Russian diplomat as a show of solidarity, the foreign ministry in Bucharest said.

Canada was set to take action against seven diplomats, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine announced it was expelling 13 Russian diplomats.

On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the expulsion of two Russian "undeclared intelligence officers".

The former spy, Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are in hospital in critical condition after being found unconscious on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury.

British authorities have said the Skripals were attacked with a Russian-developed nerve toxin identified as Novichok.