Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Porn star 'threatened in car park' over Donald Trump affair claims

AAP /

An adult-film actress who claims she had sex with Donald Trump before he was president says she was threatened in 2011 while in a parking lot with her baby daughter to discourage her from discussing the relationship.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told CBS News's 60 Minutes on Sunday she was on her way to a fitness class with her child when an unknown man approached her.

"And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone," Daniels said.

The actress sued the president on March 6, stating Mr Trump never signed an agreement for her to keep quiet about an "intimate" relationship between them.

US porn star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened in a car park over revealing her relationship with Donald Trump in 2011. Source: CBS


Daniels's appearance spelt back-to-back trouble for Mr Trump after an interview broadcast last week on CNN with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who described a 10-month long affair with the president starting in 2006.

Mr Trump would have been married to his wife, Melania, during both the alleged extramarital relationships.

The first lady accompanied him this weekend to his Florida golf club. Mr Trump returned to the White House on Sunday but a White House spokeswoman said Ms Trump stayed behind as is her tradition during their son's school holiday.

Daniels told 60 Minutes she and Mr Trump had had sexual relations only once, but she had seen him on other occasions and he had kept in touch with her.

She said she was not attracted to Mr Trump, who was 60, to Daniels's 27, in 2006.

The White House has denied he had an affair with Daniels, although Mr Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen said he paid her $US130,000 of his own money during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Daniels sat down with US reporter Anderson Cooper for the interview. Source: AAP

Mr Trump was 60 at the time Daniels alleges they had an affair. Source: AAP


Mr Trump did not respond to reporters' shouted questions about whether he would watch the interview when he returned to the White House from Florida.

Mr Cohen, who has denied there was an affair, has not explained why he made the payment or said whether Mr Trump was aware of it.

Daniels and her lawyers would not discuss in the interview whether they had text messages or other materials that might verify her story.

She was asked why she repeatedly signed statements denying the relationship with Mr Trump, and acknowledged there could be questions about her credibility.

"I felt intimidated and ... honestly bullied. And I didn't know what to do. And so I signed it," Daniels said.

Asked why viewers could be confident now that she was telling the truth, she said: "'Cause I have no reason to lie. I'm opening myself up for, you know, possible danger, and definitely a whole lot of s***."

