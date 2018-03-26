Nigerian schoolgirls home with parents

More than 100 girls released by the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram have been reunited with their parents in northern Nigeria.

Nigeria's government is in talks on a truce with Boko Haram, the group that's abducted schoolgirls.

Bashir Manzo, head of the group of parents whose children were abducted, told The Associated Press that the children were reunited with their parents on Sunday.

Five of the schoolgirls kidnapped in mid-February died during the ordeal, and one Christian girl remains in captivity.

Authorities have said they believe the girl will soon be released, though Mr Manzo said even if true it would take several days for Boko Haram to reach Dapchi from their hideouts.

The Nigerian government denies that it paid a ransom for the release of the schoolgirls, who were returned in the middle of the night to the centre of town last week.

The release of the girls comes as Nigeria's government enters into talks with Boko Haram about a possible ceasefire with the ultimate aim of securing a permanent cessation of hostilities, Information Minister Lai Mohammed says.

It is the first time in years the government has said it is talking to Boko Haram about a ceasefire in an insurgency that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged the northeast of a country that has Africa's biggest economy.

Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009, aiming to create an Islamic state. Its campaign has spread to the neighbouring countries of Chad, Cameroon and Niger but it has been severely weakened in the past few years by regional military pressure, and has lost most of the territory it once held.

More than two million people have been displaced and the group has abducted thousands of others, including around 270 girls from a school in Chibok, Borno state, in 2014. The mass kidnapping sparked global outrage and a campaign to bring the girls back.