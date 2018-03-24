Two dead in French supermarket attack

An armed man has taken hostages in a supermarket in southern France, killing two and injuring about a dozen others after earlier opening fire on police officers.

A man has taken eight people hostage in a French supermarket in what is believed to be a terror act.

A spokesman with the national police service told The Associated Press that the attacker was still in the supermarket but it was unclear if there were people inside with him.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said all information suggested it "seems to be a terrorist act". France has been on high alert since a string of Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016 that killed more than 200 people.

The hostage-taker had asked for the release of the Paris November 2015 attacker Salah Abdeslam, BFM TV said, citing an anonymous source, Reuters reported.

Abdeslam is the prime surviving suspect in the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

The attacker first fired six shots at police officers who were on their way back from jogging near the city of Carcassonne on Friday morning, said Yves Lefebvre, secretary-general of SGP Police-FO police union. One police officer had a shoulder injury but it was not serious, Lefebvre said.

The suspect then went to a Super U supermarket in the nearby small town of Trebes, about 100 kilometres southeast of Toulouse.

The national police spokesman said an operation to apprehend him was under way.

Special police units were sent to the scene and local authorities blocked roads and urged residents to stay away.

The Paris prosecutor's office said counter-terrorism investigators were taking over the probe but did not provide details about why. Unconfirmed media reports say the assailant claimed connections to the Islamic State group.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb headed for the scene after talking with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is following the situation closely, according to a security official.