Bolton sees role as 'honest broker'

John Bolton, Donald Trump's latest choice for national security adviser, says he sees his role as an "honest broker" by providing a full range of options to the US president.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will become the new US national security adviser.

Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia, told Fox News that Trump needs a free exchange of views among his advisers.

He also said he was outraged by the leaking of notes from Trump's telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that his congratulating Putin on his re-election was a matter of being polite.