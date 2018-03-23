Syria rebels depart eastern Ghouta town

Syrian rebels have withdrawn in busloads from a town in eastern Ghouta and handed it over to the army, the first such surrender since one of the fiercest campaigns of the seven-year war began more than a month ago.

Syrian rebels and their families have left the eastern Ghouta town of Hasrata on government buses.

The Ahrar al-Sham group's decision to accept the army's terms and abandon the town of Harasta puts the government on course for its biggest victory over rebels since the battle of Aleppo in 2016.

After dark fell on Thursday, around 30 buses carrying rebel fighters and their families left the town. Syrian state media said the buses carried 1580 people, including 413 rebel fighters given safe passage to northwestern Syria.

A military media unit run by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ally Hezbollah said 1500 fighters and 6000 family members had agreed to leave.

An army officer interviewed on state television said rebels who had not yet negotiated similar deals to evacuate from other towns in eastern Ghouta must quit or die.

"Death is coming for you if you do not surrender," he said.

The army's assault on eastern Ghouta, the last major rebel bastion near the capital, has been one of the most intense in Syria's civil war, killing more than 1500 people in a relentless bombardment with warplanes, shells and rockets.

Before boarding the buses, a small group were seen in dimming daylight on television kneeling in a line for Islam's sunset prayer - perhaps the last they would perform in their hometown. Children ran among the adults waiting to board.

Between 18,000 and 20,000 people were expected to stay in Harasta under government rule, a military source said.

The eastern Ghouta campaign has seen Syria and its Russian allies use the tactics that proved successful in other parts of the country since Moscow joined the war in 2015: lay siege to an area, bombard it, launch a ground assault and finally offer safe passage out to rebels who agree to leave with their families.

Elsewhere in the eastern Ghouta enclave, state television reported that more than 6000 people had fled the larger rebel-held town of Douma since Wednesday, crossing over into government-held territory.

The government's control of Harasta leaves eastern Ghouta's rebels in control only of Douma and another pocket that includes the towns of Jobar, Ein Terma, Arbin and Zamalka.

Government air strikes pummelled parts of eastern Ghouta on Thursday morning, striking Arbin and Zamalka and killing 19 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitoring group.

Later, rebels fired rockets from eastern Ghouta into Damascus on Thursday, killing two people, state media reported. Television showed burning projectile parts on streets and in parks.