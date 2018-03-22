16 children dead in Syrian air strike

An air raid on a rebel-held area of Idlib in northwestern Syria has killed 20 people, including 16 children fleeing an earlier strike on a school.

A war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said 15 of the dead were from one family.

Idlib is the largest, most populous area still held by rebels seeking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose forces are backed in the war by Russian air power.

The government and Russia describe the rebel groups in Syria as terrorists.

They have accused the Western-funded Civil Defence, sometimes also called the White Helmets, of working with terrorist groups and fabricating evidence of civilian casualties, which it denies.