Indian judge moves Puneet case along

An Indian judge has denied efforts by alleged hit-run driver Puneet Puneet's defence team to prolong his extradition case by bringing more evidence to the court.

Puneet's lawyers asked the judge in a New Delhi court for "two days" to move an application for more evidence to be brought forward as they try to avert his extradition back to Australia.

Puneet was a 19-year-old learner driver when he allegedly ran into and killed Queensland student Dean Hofstee, 19, and seriously injured Clancy Coker, 20, on October 1, 2008.

He was on bail and awaiting his sentence after pleading guilty to culpable driving when he used a friend's passport to flee Australia in 2009.

Police arrested him four years later in India, on his wedding day.

The defence has previously argued Mr Puneet would face racism in Australia if extradited, is gravely ill, mentally unfit to face trial, and that the case is "of (a) political character."

But at Wednesday's hearing the judge said "no further evidence is left to be examined", and a final hearing for the case has now been set for April 23.

But Puneet's lawyer, Kanhaiya Singhal, has told AAP that his team still plans to move forward with their application to bring more evidence.

Wearing a multicoloured zip-up shirt and blue sports shoes, Mr Puneet could seen limping and wincing during Wednesday's hearing.

The defence says he deliberately consumed poison last month.