Suspect in Austin bombings has blown himself up: police

Washington (AFP) - A man being sought over the Austin parcel bombings blew himself up early Wednesday inside his car as police moved in to arrest him, police said.

Sixth reported explosion in Texas: authorities

"The suspect is deceased," Austin police chief Brian Manley told a news conference.

Manley said the suspect is believed to be responsible for all five bomb explosions that have killed two and wounded several more and put people on edge in the Texas capital since March 2.

Police traced the man's car to a hotel outside Austin.

As authorities waited for tactical teams to arrive, the man started to drive away. And as police moved to stop and arrest him the man detonated a bomb inside his car and was killed, Manley said.

The suspect's motive is not known, he added. Manley said the suspect was a 24-year-old white man.