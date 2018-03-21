News

France presents bill to fight sex violence

Ingrid Melander and Marine Pennetier
AAP /

France's government has presented a bill to fight against sexual and gender-based violence, in the wake of the MeToo movement.

Junior minister for gender equality Marlene Schiappa was scheduled to detail the bill Wednesday in a Cabinet meeting.

Schiappa said last week in an interview with the AP that the measure will impose stiff fines for gender-based harassment on the street or in public transport.

The proposed law also includes a provision that anyone under 15 cannot consent to sex with an adult.

It extends the statute of limitations on sex crimes, allowing prosecution for 30 years after a purported victim turns 18, rather than 20.

Schiappa said the bill would also step up sanctions against cyberstalking.

The text will be debated in Parliament by the northern summer.

