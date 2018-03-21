Prosecutor's timeline to how Damond died

Many questions have gone unanswered since the police shooting death of Australian Justine Damond in a Minneapolis alley.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, while announcing Officer Mohamed Noor had been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Ms Damond's death, offered insight into what he believe happened.

Mr Freeman put together a nearly "second-by-second" timeline of the incident on July 15 last year.

- Less than one minute before firing the fatal shot Officer Mohamed Noor was sitting in the front passenger seat of the squad car and typed into the vehicle's computer "Code 4". The message told the police dispatcher the officers had completed their investigation, were safe and needed no assistance.

- Five to 10 seconds later Officer Noor's partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, sitting in the driver's seat, heard a voice, a thump on the squad car and caught a glimpse of the head and shoulders of a figure outside his door.

- Officer Harrity said he was startled, took his gun out of its holster and held it against his rib cage and pointed it downwards.

- Officer Harrity heard a sound and flash, checked to make sure he had not been shot and then saw Officer Noor's right hand extended across him toward the driver's side window.

- Ms Damond put her hands on the left side of her abdomen and said "I'm dying" or "I'm dead".

- The officers got out of the car. Officer Harrity told Noor to holster his gun and turn on his body camera. About 70 seconds after they got out of the car they began CPR.

- Body camera footage captured Officer Harrity later telling his supervisor "she came up on the side out of nowhere ... we both got spooked".