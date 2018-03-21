Trump loses bid to dismiss defamation suit

A defamation lawsuit filed against US President Donald Trump by a contestant on his former reality show The Apprentice who accused him of sexual harassment can proceed, a New York state judge has ruled.

It raises the possibility of Trump being forced to answer questions about his behaviour towards women.

Justice Jennifer Schecter in the Manhattan Supreme Court said on Tuesday there was "absolutely no authority" to dismiss or stay a civil lawsuit by Summer Zervos related "purely to unofficial conduct" because Trump was US president.

The ruling could force Trump to submit to questioning by lawyers for Zervos and lead to further public scrutiny of other claims of sexual misconduct that have been made against the president.