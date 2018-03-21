News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Trump speaks with Putin, says to meet soon

AAP /

US President Donald Trump says he has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his election victory and suggested the two leaders would meet shortly.

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his election victory in a phone call.

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his election victory in a phone call.

During a meeting at the White House with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, Trump told reporters he believed he and Putin would meet "in the not too distant future" to discuss the arms race between the two countries, as well as the situation in Ukraine, Syria, and North Korea.

Trump added the arms race between the US and Russia "is getting out of control ... but we will never allow anybody to have anything close to what we have".

Back To Top