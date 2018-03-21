Trump speaks with Putin, says to meet soon

US President Donald Trump says he has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his election victory and suggested the two leaders would meet shortly.

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his election victory in a phone call.

During a meeting at the White House with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, Trump told reporters he believed he and Putin would meet "in the not too distant future" to discuss the arms race between the two countries, as well as the situation in Ukraine, Syria, and North Korea.

Trump added the arms race between the US and Russia "is getting out of control ... but we will never allow anybody to have anything close to what we have".