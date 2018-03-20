Trump not moving to fire Mueller: WHouse

US President Donald Trump is not moving to fire special counsel Robert Mueller but is frustrated by the length of the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, the White House said on Monday.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters on the Air Force One flight carrying Trump to New Hampshire that Trump's weekend tweets criticising Mueller by name do not indicate that Mueller is about to be fired.

"The president is not moving to get rid of Robert Mueller," he said. He said the tweets reflected "some well-established frustration" felt by Trump over the Russian investigation.