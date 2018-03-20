Facebook under pressure over data practice

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is facing calls from US and European lawmakers to explain how a consultancy that worked on President Donald Trump's election campaign gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users.

Facebook's shares fell more than 7 per cent, wiping around $40 billion off its market value, set for their biggest drop since September 2012.

Lawmakers in the United States, Britain and Europe have called for investigations into media reports that political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica had harvested the private data on more than 50 million Facebook users to support Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.

The scrutiny presents a new threat to Facebook's reputation, which is already under attack over Russians' use of Facebook tools to sway American voters with "fake news" posts before and after the 2016 US election.

"It's clear these platforms can't police themselves," Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted.

"They say 'trust us.' Mark Zuckerberg needs to testify before Senate Judiciary," she added, referring to a committee she sits on.

On Monday, Republican Senator John Kennedy joined Klobuchar in calling on Zuckerberg to testify before Congress.

In their joint letter, Kennedy and Klobuchar asked Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley to hold a hearing with Zuckerberg and the chief executives of Twitter and Google.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden also sent a letter to Zuckerberg asking for answers to questions regarding the company's policies for sharing user data with third parties.

Wyden, an influential senator on technology issues, asked how many times during the past ten years Facebook was aware of third parties collecting or processing data in violation of the company's platform policies.

Facebook said on Friday that it had learned in 2015 that a Cambridge University psychology professor had lied to the company and violated its policies by passing data to Cambridge Analytica from a psychology testing app he had built.

Facebook said it suspended the firms and researchers involved. It also said the data had been misused but not stolen, because users gave permission.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said the allegations were "clearly very concerning ... It is essential that people can have confidence that their personal data will be protected and used in an appropriate way."

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said it would be considering the potential new evidence as part its separate civil and criminal probe into whether Facebook user data had been abused in British elections.

The head of the European Parliament said on Monday EU lawmakers will investigate whether data misuse had taken place, calling the allegations an unacceptable violation of citizens' privacy rights.