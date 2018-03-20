May points finger at Russia over poisoning

Theresa May says Russia had the capability, motive and intent to carry out the poison attack on an ex-Russian spy and his daughter, adding that there can be "no other conclusion".

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May says there is no suspect in the spy poisoning case but Russia.

The British prime minister's comments followed strong words from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who accused Russia of trying to conceal "the needle of truth in a haystack of lies" over the case.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the idea of Russian responsibility as "nonsense".

But May said: "I'm clear that what we have seen shows that there is no other conclusion but that the Russian state is culpable for what happened."

Russia's Tass news agency reported the Kremlin is insisting the UK either backs up its "unfounded allegations" regarding Moscow's involvement in the attack, or apologises.

Tass quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "Sooner or later they will have to be responsible for these allegations: they will either have to provide some evidence or apologise."

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia would have died instantly if they had been attacked with a nerve agent, Putin said.

"It is an obvious fact. Russia does not possess such agents. We have destroyed all our chemical arsenals under control of international observers."

Skripal, a former double agent, and his daughter may have been exposed to a deadly nerve agent through his car's ventilation system, US media has reported.

The pair are still fighting for their lives in hospital.

Meanwhile, chemical weapons experts have arrived in Britain to collect samples of the nerve agent used in the poisoning.

The team from The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will send the samples to an international laboratory, with results expected within two weeks.