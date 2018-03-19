Putin denies Russia has chemical weapon

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied his country has any chemical weapons, including the one used this month to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

"Russia does not have any such thing," Putin told reporters in a press conference in Moscow soon after being re-elected to his fourth term as president.

"We have eliminated all of our chemical weapons under the control of international observers," Putin said in televised comments.

Earlier on Sunday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Russia had been secretly stockpiling the nerve agent, called Novichok, that was used against Skripal and his daughter.

Putin said he learned about the Skripal case from media reports, adding that Russia is willing to assist in the investigation.