Chinese Premier Li Keqiang re-elected

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has been re-elected by the parliament at The Great Hall of the People.

Of the delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, 2,964 voted for Li's reappointment on Sunday, and two voted against, the parliament said.

His position puts Li in charge of the world's second-largest economy. The Chinese government aims to maintain high economic growth rates while controlling the risks from the country's swelling debt.

The 62-year-old, however, spent his first mandate in the shadow of President Xi Jinping, who has put himself in charge of various economic committees, drawing power away from Li and the state council.

Xi, who is considered the most powerful Chinese leader since the founder of communist China, Mao Zedong, was unanimously re-elected as president on Saturday by the parliament.

His close ally Wang Qishan made a comeback in politics by being elected as vice president after having retired in the fall.

The parliament also elected Yang Xiaodu, the current minister of supervision and a member of the Politburo ruling body, to serve as head of a new anti-graft commission.

The National Supervision Commission is to extend Xi's sweeping anti-corruption campaign from Communist Party members to all civil servants, police officers, prosecutors, the courts and executives of state-owned enterprises.

The anti-graft agency, which ranks alongside the central government and above the judiciary, will operate independently of the courts against corruption, malfeasance or any lax implementation of political goals by civil servants.