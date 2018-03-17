Boris' comments on Putin 'unforgivable'

The Kremlin says British accusations that Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved in a nerve agent attack in England are shocking and unforgivable, TASS news agency reports.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said earlier on Friday that it was overwhelmingly likely that Putin himself made the decision to strike down a former Russian agent on English soil.

"Any reference or mention of our president in this regard is a shocking and unforgivable breach of diplomatic rules of decent behaviour," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to the agency.