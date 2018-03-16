'Felt like an earthquake': Multiple people dead in horror footbridge collapse at US university

Multiple people are dead after a pedestrian bridge spanning several lanes of traffic has collapsed at Florida International University in Miami-Dade County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman.

People and cars were left trapped underneath the structure, with authorities unsure how many people are involved in the incident.

The bridge connects the university with the city of Sweetwater and was only opened days ago, CBS Miami reported on Thursday. The channel showed footage of firefighters climbing on the wreckage of the bridge while paramedics treated several people on the road.

According to the Miami Herald, police at the scene have said at least six people have been killed.

At least eight people were taken to the trauma center at Kendall Regional Medical Center, a hospital source told the Miami Herald. The condition of the patients is unknown.

Witnesses have described the collapse as feeling like an "earthquake".

"It felt as if there was an earthquake so me and my roommate jumped up and looked outside and as soon as I looked outside I saw dust flying everywhere and I knew the bridge had collapsed," nearby resident Tiona Page told ABC.

Miami police warned people to avoid the area.

Live footage on CBS Miami showed the bridge had collapsed on top of at least three vehicles. Firefighters were on the scene and medics were treating injured people. Emergency personnel appeared to be trying to work their way through a hole in the top of the bridge.

The Miami Herald reported the bridge was installed on Saturday morning. It was due for completion in 2019.

"We heard a loud bang behind us... and we looked back and the bridge had completely collapsed," University of Miami student Isabella Carrasco told CNN.

Ms Carrasco said she could see at least five cars which had been totally crushed by the bridge.

Florida International University issued a statement saying it was "shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding on campus."

"At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information," the university said.

"We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene."

According to a press release from the university, the 950-ton bridge was installed "in a few hours" using "accelerated bridge construction" methods to minimise "potential risks to workers, commuters, and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions."

Munilla Construction Management, one of the companies that constructed the bridge, said in a statement that it will conduct a "full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong" and that it will cooperate with investigators "in every way" possible.

"The new UniversityCity Bridge, which was under construction, experienced a catastrophic collapse causing injuries and loss of life," the company said.

"MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist.

"We will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way."

More to come.