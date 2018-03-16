US hits Russians with new sanctions

The United State has announced new sanctions against 19 Russian individuals and groups over malicious cyber activity including meddling in the 2016 US election and cyber attacks, the Treasury Department says.

They include Moscow's intelligence services, a propaganda organisation and businessman Evgeny Prigozhin, one of 13 Russian nationals charged with interfering with US elections and political processes by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in US elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement on Thursday.

Mnuchin said additional sanctions were planned against Russian government officials and oligarchs.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign using hacking and propaganda, an effort that eventually included attempting to tilt the race in President Donald Trump's favour. Russia denies interfering in the election.

Moscow denies both allegations.