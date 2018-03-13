News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Police believe people were living in home while slain mum decomposed in the bathtub
Police believe home was occupied while slain mum lay decomposing in bathtub

Qatar Petroleum announces Abu Dhabi oil deal despite boycott

AFP /

Doha (AFP) - State-owned Qatar Petroleum announced Tuesday it has signed a deal with Abu Dhabi to operate the shared Al-Bunduq offshore oil field, despite a bitter diplomatic rift.

Qatar Petroleum announces Abu Dhabi oil deal despite boycott

Qatar Petroleum announces Abu Dhabi oil deal despite boycott

"We are delighted to sign this concession agreement, which will ensure the continued development and operation of the Al-Bunduq oil field for many years to come," Qatar Petroleum's president and CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said in a statement.

The small oil field is located on the maritime border between Qatar and Abu Dhabi and is developed by a Japanese oil consortium.

Back To Top
feedback