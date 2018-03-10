US's NRA sues over age limit for guns bill

The National Rifle Association has filed a federal lawsuit over new gun control legislation in Florida, saying it violates the US's Second Amendment by raising the age to buy guns from 18 to 21.

The NRA challenge came hours after Florida Governor Rick Scott signed his state's gun safety bill.

The lawsuit came just hours after Florida governor Rick Scott, a Republican, signed the compromise bill Friday afternoon.

Lawyers for the NRA want a federal judge to block the new age restriction from taking effect.

The new legislation raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns and bans bump stocks that allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire.

It also creates a so-called "guardian" program that enables teachers and other school employees to carry handguns.

The new measures came in the wake of the February 14 shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people.