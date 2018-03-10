San Francisco (AFP) - Former US President Barack Obama is in negotiations with Netflix about producing a series of shows for the online streaming giant, according to US media reports.

Obama in negotiations to create Netflix series: report

Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama would provide Netflix with exclusive content, with the format and number of shows yet to be determined, The New York Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Netflix declined to comment.

As the world's leading on-demand internet television service, Netflix would offer Obama a global platform to delve into topics that marked his presidency, such as health care, immigration, foreign policy, and fighting climate change.

His wife, Michelle, would also have a stage to explore subjects she was passionate about while first lady, such as nutrition.

The format could include talk-show-style or documentary productions. Obama does not plan to use shows to respond directly to President Donald Trump or other critics, but instead to showcase inspirational stories, according to the Times.

Netflix said it ended last year with about 117 million users, including slightly more than 110 million paid subscribers.

Having shifted its focus to original content, Netflix has scooped awards and helped shake up both the television and film industries with its deep pockets.

Netflix is available in some 200 markets worldwide and produces programs in several languages.

It said it expects to spend between $7.5 billion and $8 billion on content for 2018.