UK sends troops to city where spy poisoned

Britain is sending 100 military personnel with expertise in dealing with chemicals to the city where a Russian double agent was poisoned with a nerve agent, police and the defence ministry say.

The military will remove vehicles and objects from Salisbury in southern England where Sergei Skripal, 66, who passed Russian secrets to Britain, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found unconscious on Sunday.

The military was asked to help because they had "the necessary capability and expertise", the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday.