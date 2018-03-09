US, N.Korea go from threats to summit

President Donald Trump accepting a reported offer to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a stunning turn of events after a year of verbal warfare that included insults and mutual threats of nuclear attacks.

January 1, 2017: Kim Jong Un says preparations for launching an intercontinental ballistic missile have "reached the final stage".

January 2: President-elect Trump tweets: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!"

July 4: North Korea conducts its first flight test of an ICBM, the Hwasong-14.

July 28: A second Hwasong-14 is launched with an estimated range reaching into the US mainland.

August 9: Trump says North Korea had best not make more threats or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen". North Korea then announces a plan to launch missiles towards the US territory of Guam.

August 29: An intermediate-range North Korean missile flies over Japan and plunges into the Pacific.

September 3: North Korea carries out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, saying it was a hydrogen bomb for use on ICBMs.

September 19: Trump tells the UN General Assembly the US would "totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies. He refers to Kim as "Rocket Man".

September 22: Kim calls Trump a "mentally deranged US dotard" and says he will tame him "with fire".

November 29: North Korea's third ICBM test shows a potential range that could reach Washington, DC.

January 1, 2018: Kim says he has a nuclear button on his desk but also calls for improved relations with South Korea. Trump says he has a bigger and more powerful nuclear button "and my Button works!"

January 9: North and South Korean officials agree on North Korea sending athletes to the Olympics.

February 9: Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, attends the opening ceremony and tells South Korean President Moon Jae-in her brother desires to meet Moon in a summit soon.

March 7: After visiting Kim, South Korean presidential national security director Chung Eui-yong says Kim is willing to discuss his nuclear arsenal with the US and willing to suspend nuclear and missile tests during such talks.

March 9: Trump accepts Kim's invitation to meet, likely by the end of May.