Manafort pleads not guilty again

U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has again pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and will face another trial in July.

Manafort pleaded not guilty in a Virginia courtroom to additional charges ranging from bank fraud to filing false tax returns that were brought by Robert Mueller, the U.S. special counsel for the Russia probe.

Manafort also pleaded not guilty last week in Washington, to related charges, including conspiracy to launder money, and failing to register as a foreign agent for the pro-Russia Ukrainian government of former President Viktor Yanukovych.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis, based in Alexandria, Virginia has set a tentative trial date for July 10. Manafort's trial in Washington begins in September.

Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the election, possible obstruction of justice, and alleged financial crimes by Manafort and others.

Trump has denied his campaign colluded with Russia, and Moscow says it did not try to interfere in the election.

None of the charges against Manafort make reference to alleged Russian interference in the election nor the accusations of collusion between Moscow and Trump's campaign.

Prosecutors in Washington have alleged that Manafort laundered more than $30 million and duped banks into lending money. They say he used funds from secret offshore accounts to enjoy a life of luxury.

At Thursday's hearing, Manafort and his lawyers indicated that he fully intends to contest the charges.

Judge Ellis said he was considering stepping up restrictions on his movement from his current status of home confinement to the home incarceration.

Lawyers told the judge details of a $10 million bail package was still being finalised, which ultimately could lead to easing of restrictions on Manafort's movements.