‘Scamming’ group of mums caught on camera during shoplifting spree

Australia eyes exemption for Trump tariffs

Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
AAP /

Australia is looking at the details of President Donald Trump's new tariffs order to see if it will be able to avoid the US steel and aluminium tariffs.

Mr Trump did not specifically name Australia at a signing ceremony on Thursday at the White House, but he indicated "great partners and military allies" may sidestep America's 25 per cent tariffs on steel imported into the US and 10 per cent on aluminium.

Earlier Thursday Mr Trump, unprompted while discussing tariffs, described Australia as a "great country", "long term partner" and "we will be doing something with them".

