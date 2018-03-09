Trump presses ahead with metals tariffs

President Donald Trump has pressed ahead with the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminium but has exempted Canada and Mexico, backtracking from earlier pledges of tariffs on all countries.

Trump said that other countries can apply for exemptions, although details of when they would be granted were thin.

Trump has offered relief from steel and aluminium tariffs to countries that "treat us fairly on trade," a gesture aimed at putting pressure on Canada and Mexico to give ground in separate talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which appear to be stalled.

Trump has also demanded concession from the European Union, complaining that it treated American cars unfairly and has threatened to hike tariffs on auto imports from Europe.

Stock markets in Canada and Mexico rallied on the news, as did the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso.

There was no mention of Mexico and Canada giving ground on NAFTA in the proposals.

Trump's tariffs have triggered the threat of countermeasures from the European Union and now China.

The levies aim to hit Beijing, although China exports very little of either metal to the United States.