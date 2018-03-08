News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Explosion after man attempts to kill cockroaches 'with insect spray and lighter'
Explosion after man uses insect spray as flamethrower to kill cockroaches

China's February exports surge 44.5%

AAP /

China's February exports rose 44.5 per cent from a year earlier, beating market expectations, while imports grew 6.3 per cent, according to customs data.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $US33.74 billion ($A43.09 billion) for the month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected February shipments from the world's largest exporter to have risen 13.6 per cent, up from a 11.1 percent increase in the previous month.

Import growth had been expected to slump to 9.7 per cent, after a sharp rebound to 36.9 per cent in January.

The trade surplus had been expected at $US0.6 billion from January's $20.35 billion.

Chinese data is often highly volatile early in the year, analysts say, due to massive business disruptions caused by the long Lunar New Year holidays, which fell in mid-February this year but late January last year.

Still, over the Jan-Feb period combined, exports rose 24.4 per cent, and imports rose 21.7 per cent.

China's trade performance rebounded in 2017 and logged a strong start this year thanks to robust demand at home and abroad.

But rapidly escalating trade tensions with the United States are clouding the outlook for exports, while a cooling property market may curb domestic demand for imported raw materials such as iron ore.

Back To Top
feedback