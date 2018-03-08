Putin warns enemies will 'swallow poison'

Russia's president Vladimir Putin has warned his country's enemies they will "be served with poison".

Putin made his comments at a time when British police are investigating the apparent poisoning of a Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury although he was not addressing that issue when he made the comments.

He said western sanctions for Moscow's annexation of Crimea and the insurgency in eastern Ukraine were part of "illegitimate and unfair" efforts to contain Russia, but added that "we will win in the long run".

"Those who serve us with poison will eventually swallow it and poison themselves," he continued.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Putin lavished US President Donald Trump with praise, describing him as a great communicator.

Putin, who presented a sweeping array of new Russian nuclear weapons last week, voiced hope that nuclear weapons will never be used but warned that Russia will retaliate in kind if it comes under a nuclear attack.

"The decision to use nuclear weapons can only be made if our early warning system not only detects a missile launch but clearly forecasts its flight path and the time when warheads reach the Russian territory," he said.

"If someone makes a decision to destroy Russia, then we have a legitimate right to respond."

He added starkly: "Yes, it will mean a global catastrophe for mankind, for the entire world. But as a citizen of Russia and the head of Russian state I would ask: What is such a world for, if there were no Russia?"