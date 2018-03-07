Aust blamed for Bashir house arrest snub

A lawyer for jailed radical Muslim cleric Abu Bakar Bashir has reportedly blamed Australia's "intervention" for Indonesia's refusal to grant his client house arrest.

Lawyers for Bashir, the spiritual leader of the militants who carried out the 2002 Bali bombings, have called for him to be put on house arrest, citing his poor health and advanced age.

But top security minister Wiranto said Bashir would only be transferred to Solo in Central Java, where he ran an Islamic boarding school, so that he could be near with relatives.

Australia, who had 88 of its citizens die in the Bali bombings, has urged Indonesia not to show clemency to the cleric.

"We should not let arrogant Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop interfere and destroy Indonesia's legal sovereignty," one of Bashir's lawyers, Guntur Hidayatullah told Tribunnews.com.

"Does Australia have a lien on Indonesia?" the lawyer asked.

Bashir has refused to lodge a formal request for amnesty to President Joko Widodo, a pre-condition for granting him house arrest, because that would mean admitting guilt.

Bashir, 79, was hospitalised in Jakarta last week after an episode of swollen legs and other health complications.

He was jailed for 15 years in 2011 for his involvement in the establishment of a militant training camp in Aceh province.

The cleric co-founded Jemaah Islamiyah, whose members carried out the 2012 bombings on the resort island of Bali, which killed 202 people.

He was arrested in 2003 for his alleged role in the bombings but the court cleared him of terrorism charges and instead sentenced him to 18 months in prison for immigration offences.