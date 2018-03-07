Trump adviser resigns over tariff plans

Top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, a Wall Street banker who opposes hefty steel and aluminium tariffs planned by US President Donald Trump, has announced he is resigning.

Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House over its trade policy.

"It has been an honour to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform," Cohn said in a statement issued by the White House.

"I am grateful to the president for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the administration great success in the future."

His departure as director of the National Economic Council came after a little more than a year on the job.

Following the news of Cohn's departure, the US dollar weakened, while an exchange-traded fund tracking the broad market S&P 500 dipped 1 per cent.

Trump's announcement last week of his plans to impose the tariffs sent US stock prices tumbling, and came after an intense debate within the White House between Cohn and other advocates of free trade, on one side, and protectionist advisers such as Peter Navarro on the other.

Cohn, a former president and chief operating officer of investment bank Goldman Sachs, was seen as a bulwark within the White House against protectionist policies.

Business lobbyists frequently cited Cohn as their strongest ally in the White House.

"Gary Cohn is one of the true Wall Street all stars behind the Trump tax plan. He will be missed. We thought he might switch mid-term and become the Treasury Secretary. He is that good," said Andrew Brenner, the head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities LLC.