Aust, East Timor sign Greater Sunrise deal

Australia and East Timor have signed a treaty at the United Nations aimed at ending the long-running Greater Sunrise oil and gas reserve maritime boundary dispute.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop and East Timor deputy minister for the Delimitation of Borders Agio Pereira signed the treaty in New York on Tuesday, despite tensions about where the gas will be processed.

East Timor succeeded in its bid to push the border out halfway between the two countries, placing much of the oil and gas fields, worth as much as $A56 billion, in its territory.