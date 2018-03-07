News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dramatic moment woman trapped in floodwaters for two hours rescued
Dramatic rescue of elderly woman trapped in floodwaters for two hours

Aust, East Timor sign Greater Sunrise deal

Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
AAP /

Australia and East Timor have signed a treaty at the United Nations aimed at ending the long-running Greater Sunrise oil and gas reserve maritime boundary dispute.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop and East Timor deputy minister for the Delimitation of Borders Agio Pereira signed the treaty in New York on Tuesday, despite tensions about where the gas will be processed.

East Timor succeeded in its bid to push the border out halfway between the two countries, placing much of the oil and gas fields, worth as much as $A56 billion, in its territory.

Back To Top
feedback