Melbourne mansion sells for an eye-watering $40 million
North and South Korea to hold summit

AAP /

North and South Korea have agreed to hold summit talks next month, according to officials in Seoul.

South Korea's presidential office also said the countries have agreed to set up a telephone hotline between their leaders.

South Korea's presidential national security director, Chung Eui-yong, said Pyongyang has also made it clear it would not need to keep its nuclear weapons if military threats against the country were resolved and it received a credible security guarantee.

The comments came hours after a South Korean delegation led by Chung returned from a visit to the North, where they met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

