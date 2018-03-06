Men jailed for raping tourists in Thailand

Five Cambodian men have each been sentenced to 50 years in prison for attacking a group of French tourists on a Thai island two years ago, a court official says.

The men raped two female tourists and attacked two other men who tried to stop the assault on Koh Kut island in the Gulf of Thailand in February 2016.

The Cambodians, now aged between 22 and 27, were arrested later that night on the island, some 320km southeast of Bangkok.

A passing car prompted the attackers, who had been working on a Thai fishing boat, to flee into the jungle. The car's driver took the victims to a nearby hospital, according to a police report tendered ahead of Monday's sentencing.

Violence against tourists is rare on Koh Kut, a lesser known destination compared to the southern Thai islands of Phuket and Koh Samui.

In 2015, two Myanmar workers were sentenced to death by a Thai court for murdering a British couple holidaying on the southern island of Koh Tao.