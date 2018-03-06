Los Angeles (AFP) - "Black Panther" swept all before it to pass the $500 million mark in only its third week in North America as it stayed on track to be one of the highest-grossing films ever, final figures showed Monday.

'Black Panther' on record-setting prowl across North America

The 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Chadwick Boseman as the superhero king of an idyllic if fictional African country, took in $66.3 million for the weekend, box office monitor Exhibitor Relations reported.

That take -- nearly four times the $16.9 million earned by the weekend's runnerup, Fox's "Red Sparrow" -- gave "Black Panther" the third-highest third weekend ever, trailing only "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($90.2 million) and "Avatar" ($68.5 million).

Disney-owned Marvel's latest in a string of superhero hits, co-starring Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya and Martin Freeman, has scored nearly $900 million globally, with its opening in China still days away.

"Red Sparrow" tells the story of a Russian ballerina-turned-elite spy played by Jennifer Lawrence, backed by an all-star cast including Matthias Schoenaerts, Jeremy Irons and Charlotte Rampling.

In third spot was MGM's new release "Death Wish," with ticket sales of $13 million. The remake of the 1974 cult classic stars Bruce Willis as a doctor who goes vigilante after a home invasion leaves his wife dead.

Next was comedy thriller "Game Night," starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, which earned $10.4 million. The Warner Bros. release tells the story of six friends who get together for beer and games and stumble into a reality game where lives may be at stake.

And in fifth place was Sony's "Peter Rabbit," taking in $10 million in its fourth week out. The film, which mixes live actors with computer-generated animation, is based loosely on the children's book by Beatrix Potter.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Annihilation" ($5.6 million)

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ($4.4 million)

"Fifty Shades Freed" ($3.4 million)

"The Greatest Showman" ($2.7 million)

"Every Day" ($1.6 million)