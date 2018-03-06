News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Massive storms spark asbestos fears after roofs torn off as cleanups get underway
'Mummy are we going to die?' Storm terrifies families, sparks asbestos fears

White House clarifies Trump-North Korea 'call'

AFP /

Washington (AFP) - The White House said Monday that Donald Trump had been referring to a call with South Korea's leader when he appeared to suggest a landmark direct contact with the nuclear North.

White House clarifies Trump-North Korea 'call'

White House clarifies Trump-North Korea 'call'

Trump raised eyebrows at a Washington media dinner on Saturday when he said "they, by the way, called up a couple of days ago and said 'we would like to talk.'

"And I said, 'so would we, but you have to de-nuke, you have to de-nuke,'" Trump added.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that Trump had in fact been referencing a call he had on Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Pyongyang is the Korean peninsula's only nuclear-armed power, prompting speculation of rare direct contact between US and North Korean officials.

Moon has prodded Trump toward negotiations, and has met North Korean officials himself.

Trump has taken a more bellicose position, suggesting military action is possible if North Korea does not stop efforts to develop a nuclear armed missile capable of hitting the continental United States.

Back To Top
feedback