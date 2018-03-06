Villagers kill and hang up endangered Sumatran tiger over fears it is a 'shapeshifter'

WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT: Villagers in a remote Indonesian community have disemboweled a critically endangered Sumatran tiger and then hung the big cat from a ceiling after it attacked a pair of locals, a conservation official said Monday.

Locals from Hatupangan village in North Sumatra had initially suspected the tiger was a supernatural creature so they followed it to its jungle lair, the official said.

Human-animal conflicts are rampant in the vast Southeast Asian archipelago, especially in areas where the clearing of rainforest to make way for palm oil plantations is destroying animals' habitats and bringing them into closer contact with people.

The tiger, which has been seen around the village since last month, attacked the curious group on Sunday, leaving two villagers seriously injured.

They later announced plans to kill the animal, despite warnings by conservation officials not to hurt the endangered cat.

"Unfortunately they would not listen. They insisted on killing the tiger," local conservation agency head Hotmauli Sianturi told AFP, adding that a conservation officer was blocked from preventing the death.

"After killing the animal, the locals hung up its body for display. It's very regrettable."

The tiger was tracked down and found sleeping under a resident's stilt house when it was repeatedly attacked with a spear, The Jakarta Post reported.

Some internal organs were missing from the tiger's body as well as some of its skin, teeth and claws, said authorities, who are investigating the killing.

The newspaper reported Monday the killing could have been orchestrated by an illegal logging ring looking to exploit human-animal conflicts in the region.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by protection group the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with 400 to 500 remaining in the wild.

It’s not clear whether those responsible for killing the tiger will face prosecution.