Trump ups pressure on Canada, Mexico

US President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Canada and Mexico over trade, saying the two could avoid being caught in his planned hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports if they ceded ground to Washington in talks on a new NAFTA trade deal.

Trump also said, after a weekend of tweets in which he threatened to hit German car-makers with tariffs, that Mexico needed to do more to stem the flow of illegal drugs to the US, something not encompassed by the talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump's determination to push ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent duty on aluminium, which he announced on Thursday, has prompted threats of retaliation from the European Union, Canada, China and Brazil among others.

His plan has roiled world stockmarkets as it raises the prospect of an ever-escalating trade war that would derail global economic growth. Trump has been criticised by a swath of senior lawmakers from his own Republican Party, but has won support from some Democratic legislators.

"We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed," Trump tweeted on Monday.

US stocks fell for the fifth straight trading day in response to Trump's comments, although falls were small compared with previous sessions. Treasuries rallied as investors sought out safe-haven securities.

In Europe, German car giants Volkswagen AG and BMW fell around one per cent. German car companies urged policymakers on Monday to avoid a trade war with the US "at all costs".

"In such a trade war there are only losers on all sides," Bernhard Mattes, president of Germany's VDA automotive industry association, said in a statement.

Trump was expected to finalise the planned tariffs later in the week, posing a tough challenge for US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo. They were meeting in Mexico City on Monday to wrap up the latest round of discussions on revamping the 1994 NAFTA deal.

A White House representative did not respond to a request for comment on Trump's statement.