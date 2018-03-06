Italy's League, 5-Star vie for power

Two anti-establishment leaders have made early plays to govern Italy, sending ripples across the eurozone after voters relegated mainstream parties to the sidelines and delivered a hung parliament.

The League and the 5-Star Movement have both claimed the right to form Italy's next government.

With the bloc's third-largest economy seemingly facing prolonged political instability, the anti-immigrant League claimed the right to rule after its centre-right alliance won the largest bloc of votes.

"We have the right and duty to govern," its leader Matteo Salvini told a news conference on Monday, saying investors should have no fear of it taking office as shares, bonds and the euro weakened on prospects of a eurosceptic-led administration promising to ramp up spending.

Minutes later, the head of the biggest single party, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said it was ready to take on a responsible leadership role.

"We're open to talk to all the political forces," 31-year-old Luigi Di Maio said in a statement. "We feel the responsibility to give Italy a government (as) ... a political force that represents the entire nation."

With the vote count well advanced and full results due later on Monday, it looked almost certain that none of the three main factions would be able to govern alone, and President Sergio Mattarella is not expected to open formal coalition talks until early April.

In Brussels, a European Commission spokesman said it was confident a stable administration could be formed "and in the meantime Italy has a government with whom we are working closely".

Salvini criticised both the euro and European Union restrictions on national budgets. "The euro was, is and remains a mistake," he said, but added that a referendum over Italy's continued participation in the single currency was "unthinkable".

The rightist alliance that also includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!) was on course for around 37 per cent of the vote but for the first time the League emerged as the senior partner.

The role reversal marks a bitter personal defeat for the billionaire media magnate and his party, which took more moderate positions on the euro and immigration while the far-right League campaigned on a fiercely anti-migrant ticket.

Salvini said that, while not interested in a broad "minestrone" coalition, the League would be willing to talk to all parties.