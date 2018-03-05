News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commuter chaos amid major changes to Sydney Harbour Bridge lanes
Commuter chaos amid major changes to one of Australia's busiest roads

Italy vote no outright winner: exit poll

AAP /

Italy's national elections are likely to produce a hung parliament, exit polls on Rai state television and private channel La 7 show after voting ended on Sunday.

A protester confronts Silvio Berlusconi after voting in his native Milan in Italian elections.

A protester confronts Silvio Berlusconi after voting in his native Milan in Italian elections.

A centre-right coalition is set to win most seats in parliament ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with the centre-left third, according to the polls.

However, the centre-right, which includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!), and the far-right League and Brothers of Italy, were seen falling some way short of an absolute majority, pollsters said.

5-Star is likely to be the largest single party by a wide margin, with 29.5-32.5 per cent of the vote for the lower house, according to the Rai exit poll.

A centre-left alliance dominated by former prime minister Matteo Renzi's ruling Democratic Party (PD) was projected to win 25-28 per cent, with the PD itself set to take 20-23 per cent.

Support for the centre-right bloc totalled 33-36 per cent, Rai said. Within the centre-right, the League and Forza Italia were seen level on 12.5-15.5, with Brothers of Italy on 3.5-5.5.

An exit poll on Sky Italia television showed the League on 14.5 per cent in the lower house, with Forza Italia on 14 per cent.

The 81-year-old Berlusconi voted in his native Milan, where he was confronted by a half-naked activist. "Berlusconi, your time is over," was written on the bare breasts of the woman who climbed on a table inside a polling station.

Back To Top
feedback