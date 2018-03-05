News

Russia complicit in Syrian deaths: US

AAP /

The US is accusing Moscow of complicity in civilian deaths in Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta region, saying Russian military aircraft made at least 20 daily bombing missions on Damascus and eastern Ghouta between February 24 and 28.

The White House issued a statement on Sunday making the accusation.

"Russia has gone on to ignore (a UN ceasefire's) terms and to kill innocent civilians under the false auspices of counter-terrorism operations," the White House said in a statement, adding that the Russian jets took off from Humaymim Airfield in northwest Syria.

