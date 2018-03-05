Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes PNG

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea at a depth of 10 kilometres, the US Geological Survey says.

The quake hit early Monday morning and comes one week after a 7.5 magnitude quake caused landslides, damaged buildings and closed oil and gas operations prompting a declaration of a state of emergency.

Agencies have said nearly 150,000 people remain in urgent need of emergency supplies following that quake as damaged roads and landslides hampered the delivery of aid to isolated communities.