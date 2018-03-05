Australia not exempted from Trump tariffs

One of US President Donald Trump's top trade officials has confirmed Australia and other allies will be slapped with stiff new tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Australia, Canada, European nations and other allies were hoping to be exempt, but White House trade adviser Peter Navarro confirmed on Sunday Mr Trump's tariffs would be "across the board".

"As soon as he starts exempting countries he has to raise the tariff on everybody else," Mr Navarro told Fox News Sunday in the US.

"As soon as he exempts one country, his phone starts ringing from heads of state from other countries who say 'Why not me?'"

When pressed by Fox News Sunday's host Chris Wallace if the tariffs would be a "global imposition", Mr Navarro replied: "Yes".

Mr Trump sent world stock markets tumbling and raised fears of a trade war on Thursday when he announced he would impose a global 25 per cent tariff on steel imports into the US and 10 per cent on aluminium.

Mr Trump was elected president in 2016 following a campaign where he called out China for dumping cheap steel in the US and other world markets.

Mr Navarro said the tariffs were necessary for America's steel and aluminium industries to survive.

The president's move came despite Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull raising the potential tariffs during his recent talks at the White House with Mr Trump.

Mr Turnbull told reporters after the White House visit Australia has a "very compelling case" to avoid the US tariffs.

Australian ambassador to the US Joe Hockey has been attempting to clarify Mr Trump's stance.

Despite the Mr Trump's and Mr Navarro's comments, the president has shown in his tumultuous first year in the White House he can swiftly change his mind on major issues.