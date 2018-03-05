Trump speaks with world leaders on tariffs

US President Donald Trump has spoken to world leaders about his planned tariff hikes on steel and aluminium and is not considering any exemptions to the measure, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says.

"I know he's had conversations with a number of the world leaders," Ross said in an interview with ABC's This Week on Sunday.

"The decision obviously is his but as of the moment, as far as I know, he's talking about a fairly broad brush. I have not heard him describe particular exemptions just yet," Ross said.

On Thursday, Trump said the US would apply duties of 25 per cent on imported steel and 10 per cent on aluminium to protect domestic producers, drawing a firestorm of criticism from trading partners and triggering a slide in stock markets.

Ross played down the possible effects of the proposed tariffs on the US economy. He said the total amount of tariffs the US government is proposing is about $US9 billion a year, a fraction of 1 per cent of the economy.

"So the notion that it would destroy a lot of jobs, raise prices, disrupt things, is wrong," Ross said.

The commerce secretary dismissed European Union threats of retaliatory tariffs on flagship American products including Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon and Levi's jeans as trivial and a "rounding error".

On Saturday, Trump threatened European carmakers with a tax on imports if the EU retaliates.

Ross said the Europeans were discussing a "pretty trivial amount of retaliatory tariffs, adding up to some $US3 billion of goods.

"In our size economy that's a tiny, tiny fraction of 1 per cent," Ross said. "So while it might affect an individual producer for a little while overall, it's not going to be much more than a rounding error."