The Shape of Water wins big at Oscars

The Shape of Water is the big winner at the 90th Annual Academy Awards with the Guillermo del Toro film picking up a leading four Oscars.

Best actress nominee and I, Tonya star Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars in Hollywood.

The off-beat fantasy about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with a sea creature, won a best picture award and best director statue for Guillermo del Toro.

It was an evening of politics, one that overflowed with denunciations of Trumpism, and pledges of support for immigrants and minorities. But the connective tissue of the four hour telecast was a rising sense of outrage and activism among the women of the creative community - a group that made it clear in speeches and demonstrations of solidarity that the era of the casting couch is over.

At a time when tensions are rising between the US and Mexico and calls of build a wall are emanating from the White House, Del Toro's victory is further proof of the enormous filmmaking talent crossing the border.

On Sunday, he became the fourth Mexican director to win a best filmmaking Oscar in the last five years, joining his friends, Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity) and Alejandro G. Inarritu (Birdman, The Revenant) in the victor's circle.

"I am an immigrant," del Toro said. "The greatest thing our art does and our industry does is to erase the lines in the sand. We should continue doing that when the world tells us to make them deeper."

In the lead actor category, Gary Oldman won for his chameleonic work as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

"The movies, such is their power, captivated a young man from South London and gave him a dream," said Oldman.

Darkest Hour also earned a makeup award, honouring the team that turned the slender Oldman into the portly prime minister.

Frances McDormand nabbed her second best actress Oscar, two decades after winning an award for Fargo. McDormand was recognised for his work as a grieving, revenge-fixated mother of a murdered rape victim in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Australian actress Margot Robbie was also in the running for best actress for I, Tonya, a film she also produced, but missed out to McDormand.

The Oscar-winner turned her speech into a moment of feminist solidarity, beseeching all the evening's female nominees to stand up. "We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed," said McDormand, as she looked out at the crowd.

Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney picked up supporting actor and actress honours. Rockwell was singled out for his performance as a bigoted police officer in Three Billboards while Janney was rewarded for her turn as the caustic parent of figure skater Tonya Harding in I,Tonya.

Best Animated Feature winner Coco also spoke to the cultural divides roiling America and the world. While accepting her award, Darla Anderson, the film's producer, said, "Coco is proof that art can change and connect the world and this can only be done when we have a place for everyone and anyone who feels like an 'other' to be heard."