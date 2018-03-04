S Korea envoys to visit N Korea on Monday

A high-level delegation of South Korean officials will travel to North Korea on Monday to discuss improving relations on the peninsula and possible talks between Washington and Pyongyang, South Korea's presidential Blue House says.

After the two-day visit to North Korea, the special envoys will travel to the United States to brief officials there on their discussions in Pyongyang.

The delegation will be led by National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Suh Hoon and National Security Office (NSO) head Chung Eui-yong and comes after senior North Korean officials visited South Korea during last month's Winter Olympics.

Next month South Korea and the United States will begin a joint military exercise postponed until after the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, a South Korean presidential security adviser said according to Yonhap.

North Korea reiterated on Saturday that it was willing to talk to the United States but said it would never sit with any precondition.

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesman was quoted by KCNA as saying "we will neither beg for dialogue nor evade the military option claimed by the US".

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang last month gave a boost to recent engagement between the two Koreas after more than a year of sharply rising tensions over the North's missile program and its sixth and largest nuclear test in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

Moon hopes to capitalise on that thaw in relations by arranging talks over North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.