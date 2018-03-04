We do not want US trade war, says China

China does not want a trade war with the United States, Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the Chinese parliament, says.

Zhang made the statement on Sunday at a briefing ahead of China's annual session of parliament, which begins this week.

China has said it will take measures to safeguard its interests after US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium to protect US-based producers.

China has previously expressed concern over excessive protectionism in the US and also said it will oppose any "unfair and unreasonable" trade measures.