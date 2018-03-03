UK's May appeals to EU to show flexibility

Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the European Union to show more flexibility in talks on a future relationship, saying Britain is ready to swallow the "hard facts" of Brexit but does not believe they prevent a successful trade deal.

In a much-anticipated speech on Friday, May mixed a gentler tone, jettisoning an earlier strident tone that Britain would walk away from the Brexit talks, with an appeal to the EU to work together to solve some of the more difficult Brexit conundrums.

She tried to tackle a row over EU member Ireland by again offering ways of avoiding a return to the hard border with the British province of Northern Ireland, acknowledging that London would have to maintain regulatory standards with the bloc.

That promise on regulation was one of several "hard facts" along with the suggestion that the European Court of Justice would still play a role after and that Britain might have to pay to get associate membership of EU institutions, that could alarm vocal Brexit campaigners in her party.

But it was, she said, time to be "straight" with people over what was achievable, about 20 months after Britain voted to leave the EU and her government began to try to unravel more than 40 years of union.

"We all need to face up to some hard facts," May told ambassadors and business leaders in the Mansion House, the 18th century official home of the Lord Mayor of London in the heart of the capital's financial district.

"Neither of us can have exactly what we want," May said. "So we need to strike a new balance. But we will not accept the rights of Canada and the obligations of Norway."

The speech, entitled Our Future Partnership, was an attempt to settle doubt over how Britain sees its future outside the EU and its economic architecture and to try to ease frustrations in Brussels over what they say is a lack of detail.

She again dismissed the "off-the-shelf" trading arrangements which the EU already has with countries such as Norway, saying that they did "not provide the best way forward for either the UK or the EU," she said.

But her vision was little changed from an earlier proposal for Britain to be able to diverge from some of the EU's rules and regulations while sticking to others which benefit Britain, a plan the bloc has described as "pure illusion".

"So my message to our friends in Europe is clear. We know what we want. We understand your principles. We have a shared interest in getting this right. So let's get on with it," she said.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, welcomed her speech saying it offered clarity and a recognition of some of the trade-offs needed to agree a trade agreement.

One Brexit campaigner welcomed the speech and praised the prime minister, who has been under pressure from two warring factions in her Conservative Party, for putting the ball firmly in the EU's court.

"The EU must now consider whether they want to put rigid doctrine ahead of the mutual interests of their people and those of the UK," David Jones, a Conservative MP and former junior Brexit minister, told Reuters.

"We must hope that they will be as positive and pragmatic as Theresa May."